Perumbavoor leads on Day 1 of school youth fest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the curtains came down on the first day of the 32nd Ernakulam Revenue District Youth Festival, host Perumbavoor topped the points table with 154 points. Ernakulam subdistrict with 140 points came second followed by North Paravoor with 131 points. Mattanchery and Muvattupuzha secured fourth and fifth positions with 119 and 79 points, respectively. Surprisingly, last year’s winner Aluva sub-district failed to make it to the top five positions.

In the UP category, Perumbavoor came first with 27 points followed by Ernakulam and North Paravoor with 24 points each. In the high school category also Perumbavoor topped the points table with 66 points. Ernakulam came second and North Paravoor secured the third position with 64 and 62 points, respectively.

In the Higher Secondary category, Perumbavoor tops the list with 61 points. Ernakulam scored 52 points. The glamour items of the events such as thiruvathirakali and group dance were staged on the first day of the fest. Nearly 7,000 students are taking part in the competitions across 16 venues. Perumbavoor is hosting the revenue district youth festival after a gap of 16 years.