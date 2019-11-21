Home Cities Kochi

Kerala HC directs government to conduct load test on Palarivattom flyover

The flyover has been shut for traffic since May after it developed cracks within a few years of its construction taken up during the previous UDF tenure.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

The Palarivattom flyover which has been closed for traffic

The Palarivattom flyover which has been closed for traffic (File photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to carry out in three months load test of a defunct flyover here, before demolishing it.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice A M Shaffique gave the direction on a petition by the Ernakulam-based Association of Structural and Geotechnical Consulting Engineers challenging the government's decision to demolish and reconstruct the Palarivattom Flyover.

ALSO READ: ULCCS bags Rs 18.8 crore tender for Palarivattom flyover reconstruction

The High Court directed the government to carry out load test in three months and submit the report before it.

The flyover has been shut for traffic since May after it developed cracks within a few years of its construction taken up during the previous UDF tenure.

The government can select any agency to carry out the load test, the court said, adding the expense for it should be levied from the firm which constructed the bridge.

Last month, the High Court had directed the state government not to demolish it till further orders.

The petitioner contended that the decision to demolish the bridge was taken without conducting load test to ascertain its structural stability.

The government in September decided to rebuild the flyover, which has been closed for traffic since May after cracks and potholes surfaced within three years of its commissioning.

It had also ordered a vigilance probe into alleged corruption in the construction of the bridge.

The decision to rebuild the flyover was taken after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held discussions with PWD minister G Sudhakaran and "metroman" E Sreedharan.

Sreedharan had suggested that the flyover be rebuilt and it has been accepted by the government, Vijayan had said.

The petitioner association claimed that the findings of Sreedharan about the stability of the bridge were wrong and he had recommended demolition without carrying out the load test.

The association sought the appointment of an independent agency for conducting the test.

The construction of the 750-metre long flyover began during the Congress-led UDF government.

It was completed during the LDF's tenure in October 2016.

Within three years of its construction, large cracks were noticed in the pier caps of various pillars of the flyover following which it was closed for traffic.

Vijayan had ordered the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to probe the alleged corruption in the construction of the flyover.

Retired Kerala PWD secretary T O Sooraj and three others -- a top official of the company which constructed the flyover and two officials of a technical consultancy firm -- were arrested by the VACB in connection with the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palarivattom flyover Palarivattom flyover load test
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp