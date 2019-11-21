Home Cities Kochi

Op Breakthrough gets off the blocks

Two-member team to inspect flood-hit areas in city today; their suggestions to be submitted to technical committee tomorrow
 

Published: 21st November 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

The flooded KSRTC bus stand on October 21 | file pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ambitious project to resolve the waterlogging issue in Kochi gets off the starting blocks with two-member technical teams comprising an assistant engineer and an overseer scheduled to inspect the flood-affected areas in Kochi corporation limits on Thursday. The team will submit suggestions for a comprehensive action plan for Operation Breakthrough based on their findings after the inspection.   

According to District Collector S Suhas, the plan is to commence the programme on January 1, 2020. 
“The project will be completed within three months as directed by the chief minister,” he said. The technical committee meeting which was called by the collector on Wednesday decided to categorise the affected areas into 27 divisions. 

“Technical teams will collect the details regarding waterlogging from the residents. They will assess the major causes of inundation in each area and will submit the remedial solutions to the technical committee on Friday. We will be finalising the estimate for the project by November 26,” said Suhas.

Ninety officials from 13 government departments will be part of the exercise. The technical committee will check the practicality of the suggestions made by the teams and submit the report to the District Disaster Management Authority. A technical committee comprising 13 executive engineers will be coordinating the project. 

Besides studying the issues related to the drain networks in the affected areas, the teams will also assess ways to improve the flow of water in the major canals on the lines of Operation Anantha.Earlier, 2,153 people including 329 children had to be shifted from their homes to 11 relief camps during the waterlogging which took the city by surprise on October 21. The Kerala High Court directed the state government to constitute a high-level committee headed by the Ernakulam Collector to address the issue. 

Operation Breakthrough
Duration: 90 days
Proposed period: 
Jan 1 to March 31 
Participants: 90 officers from 13 departments 
Agencies: Kochi corporation secretary, fire force, police, KMRL, CIAL, KSEB, KWA, Cochin Port Trust, Pollution Control Board and Railways
Worst-affected locations
KSRTC bus stand
South railway station
P&T Colony
Udaya Colony
Ayyappankavu
Kaloor
Edappally
Canals to be de-clogged
Mullassery
Thevara-Perandoor 
Market Road 
Chilavannoor 
Edappally

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp