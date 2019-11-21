Op Breakthrough gets off the blocks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ambitious project to resolve the waterlogging issue in Kochi gets off the starting blocks with two-member technical teams comprising an assistant engineer and an overseer scheduled to inspect the flood-affected areas in Kochi corporation limits on Thursday. The team will submit suggestions for a comprehensive action plan for Operation Breakthrough based on their findings after the inspection.

According to District Collector S Suhas, the plan is to commence the programme on January 1, 2020.

“The project will be completed within three months as directed by the chief minister,” he said. The technical committee meeting which was called by the collector on Wednesday decided to categorise the affected areas into 27 divisions.

“Technical teams will collect the details regarding waterlogging from the residents. They will assess the major causes of inundation in each area and will submit the remedial solutions to the technical committee on Friday. We will be finalising the estimate for the project by November 26,” said Suhas.

Ninety officials from 13 government departments will be part of the exercise. The technical committee will check the practicality of the suggestions made by the teams and submit the report to the District Disaster Management Authority. A technical committee comprising 13 executive engineers will be coordinating the project.

Besides studying the issues related to the drain networks in the affected areas, the teams will also assess ways to improve the flow of water in the major canals on the lines of Operation Anantha.Earlier, 2,153 people including 329 children had to be shifted from their homes to 11 relief camps during the waterlogging which took the city by surprise on October 21. The Kerala High Court directed the state government to constitute a high-level committee headed by the Ernakulam Collector to address the issue.

Operation Breakthrough

Duration: 90 days

Proposed period:

Jan 1 to March 31

Participants: 90 officers from 13 departments

Agencies: Kochi corporation secretary, fire force, police, KMRL, CIAL, KSEB, KWA, Cochin Port Trust, Pollution Control Board and Railways

Worst-affected locations

KSRTC bus stand

South railway station

P&T Colony

Udaya Colony

Ayyappankavu

Kaloor

Edappally

Canals to be de-clogged

Mullassery

Thevara-Perandoor

Market Road

Chilavannoor

Edappally