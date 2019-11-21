Perumbavoor maintains lead on day 2; Ernakulam in second place

By Express News Service

PERUMBAVOOR: On the second day of the Ernakulam Revenue School Youth Festival, host Perumbavoor continued its dominance with 396 points. Ernakulam sub-district maintained its second position by securing 371 points. North Paravoor came third with 362 points. However, Aluva sub-district, which had a history of clinching the overall championship for over 15 years, had to remain content with fourth position, fetching 345 points.

In the HSS category, Perumbavoor secured 176 points followed by Ernakulam and Aluva with 161 and 159 points, respectively. In the HS category, Perumbavoor secured 143 points. Ernakulam came second with 139 points followed by North Paravoor with 136 points. In the UP category, both Perumbavoor and North Paravoor shared the first position with 77 points each.

A koodiyattam contestant from Vidyadhiraja Vidya Bhavan Higher Secondary School, Aluva getting final touches of makeup for the competition | Arun Angela

The second day of the fest mainly witnessed traditional Muslim art forms on stage. The performance of mappilapaatu maintained good standards. As in other festivals, most of the students chose the compositions of Moinkutty Vaidhyar for that item. In the arabanamuttu competition, Thandekadu Jamaath HSS came first in the HS category.

Muthakunnam Higher Secondary School continued their dominance in oppana this year as well. This is for the 16th year the school is reaching the top position. In the nangyarkoothu competition, Abhirami Pradeep won the first place by performing ‘Poothanamoksham’. Interestingly, for the past four years, she has been coming first in this category.