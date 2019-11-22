Home Cities Kochi

Day 3: judgment row, ruckus ROB the sheen off Ernakulam’s surge

Allegations of unfair judgment and ruckus created by students took away the sheen from Ernakulam district school arts festival in Perumbavoor on its third day on Thursday.

Published: 22nd November 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PERUMBAVOOR : Allegations of unfair judgment and ruckus created by students took away the sheen from Ernakulam district school arts festival in Perumbavoor on its third day on Thursday. The incident took place at the main venue during the kolkali performance when some students protested against the judges for their alleged foul play in deciding the winner. The situation turned worse when the students threw chairs around and created a ruckus. 

Sahala Narghese of St Mary’s Anglo Indian
High School, Fort Kochi, performing
kuchipudi during the school arts festiva
l |Express

It took nearly an hour for the organising committee members to bring the situation under control. Angamaly DePaul School team came first in kolkali for the fifth consecutive year. Interestingly, in the high school section, all the seven teams who participated received A grade.

Meanwhile, the venue witnessed a poignant moment when Ahammed Midhlaj Siyad participated in the vattappattu competition with a fractured leg. He fractured his leg two days ago while rehearsing. However, he was determined to participate despite the doctor’s suggestion to take rest as he did not want to let down his team. Though he was admitted to hospital soon after the competition, his school Thandekkad Jamath School emerged winners.

 Bharat Raj, who bagged first place in kathakali music and second place in ashtapathi, C S Anand, who won first place in kuchipudi for the third consecutive year, and M Chaitra, who came first in classical music and light music, were the stars on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the third day witnessed Ernakulam revenue district coming to the top in the points table with 535 points. Perumbavoor was relegated to the second position with 530 points. However, last year’s winner Aluva had to be content with third position, bagging 498 points. North Paravur reached the fourth position with 488 points followed by Mattanchery with 449 points. 

In the UP General category, the hosts are leading with 95 points followed by Ernakulam with 91 points. North Paravur is in the third position with 88 points. However, in HS General category, Ernakulam is leading with 210 points. Perumbavoor has 206 points. Aluva is third with 200 points. In the HSS general category, Ernakulam is leading with 234 points followed by Perumbavoor (229) and Aluva (203).

POINTS TABLE
Ernakulam: 535
Perumbavoor:  530
Aluva: 498
North Paravoor: 488
Mattanchery: 449

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp