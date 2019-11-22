Day 3: judgment row, ruckus ROB the sheen off Ernakulam’s surge

By Express News Service

PERUMBAVOOR : Allegations of unfair judgment and ruckus created by students took away the sheen from Ernakulam district school arts festival in Perumbavoor on its third day on Thursday. The incident took place at the main venue during the kolkali performance when some students protested against the judges for their alleged foul play in deciding the winner. The situation turned worse when the students threw chairs around and created a ruckus.

Sahala Narghese of St Mary’s Anglo Indian

High School, Fort Kochi, performing

kuchipudi during the school arts festiva

l |Express

It took nearly an hour for the organising committee members to bring the situation under control. Angamaly DePaul School team came first in kolkali for the fifth consecutive year. Interestingly, in the high school section, all the seven teams who participated received A grade.

Meanwhile, the venue witnessed a poignant moment when Ahammed Midhlaj Siyad participated in the vattappattu competition with a fractured leg. He fractured his leg two days ago while rehearsing. However, he was determined to participate despite the doctor’s suggestion to take rest as he did not want to let down his team. Though he was admitted to hospital soon after the competition, his school Thandekkad Jamath School emerged winners.

Bharat Raj, who bagged first place in kathakali music and second place in ashtapathi, C S Anand, who won first place in kuchipudi for the third consecutive year, and M Chaitra, who came first in classical music and light music, were the stars on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the third day witnessed Ernakulam revenue district coming to the top in the points table with 535 points. Perumbavoor was relegated to the second position with 530 points. However, last year’s winner Aluva had to be content with third position, bagging 498 points. North Paravur reached the fourth position with 488 points followed by Mattanchery with 449 points.

In the UP General category, the hosts are leading with 95 points followed by Ernakulam with 91 points. North Paravur is in the third position with 88 points. However, in HS General category, Ernakulam is leading with 210 points. Perumbavoor has 206 points. Aluva is third with 200 points. In the HSS general category, Ernakulam is leading with 234 points followed by Perumbavoor (229) and Aluva (203).

POINTS TABLE

Ernakulam: 535

Perumbavoor: 530

Aluva: 498

North Paravoor: 488

Mattanchery: 449