Driving not easy on ‘dark’ Container Road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lack of street lights on Container Terminal Road is causing difficulties to commuters. People are hesitant to travel on this road especially after 9pm. Considering the demand of local residents, Hibi Eden, MP, on Thursday met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and urged him to take steps to install street lights on the stretch.

Hibi told Gadkari that a detailed estimate and proposal for the installation of street lights had been sent from the Kochi office of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to Delhi. “It was in 2011 that the road was constructed. Since then, thousands of trucks carrying containers pass through the stretch every day. People from Kalamassery, Eloor, Kadamakkudy, Varapuzha and Cheranalloor use it daily. Lack of street lights is causing difficulty to them,” said Hibi.

He said this has also led to a rise in accidents on the stretch. “Many people lost their lives in accidents here. Issues caused by anti-social elements are also on the rise. The miscreants are taking advantage of the situation to carry out illegal activities. We have called a meeting of NHAI officers. I have submitted the details of the meeting to the minister,” said Hibi.