Parlour shootout: ‘Producer tipped off don’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch has arraigned two more persons as accused in the sensational Kochi beauty parlour shootout case in which gunshots were fired at a salon owned by actor Leena Maria Paul last year. Crime Branch has arraigned Kasaragod native Monayi alias Nisam and Kollam native Ajaz Ibrahim who had produced two Malayalam films.

A report in this regard was filed before the Ernakulam principal sessions court recently.

According to Crime Branch officials, it was Ajaz who conspired to extort money from the actor believing that she received `30 crore in black money in 2018. It was Ajaz who passed the information about Leena to underworld don Ravi Pujari to threaten the actor. Ajaz informed the police team about the attack at the salon first.

Monayi, who operates a criminal gang on the Kasaragod-Mangaluru stretch, hired Bilal and Vipin Varghese to fire gunshots at the saloon in Panampilly Nagar. According to the Crime Branch, both managed to leave the country soon after the incident. Attempts are to made to deport them from Dubai where they are hiding. Crime Branch has already approached the Interpol for the extradition of Pujari who is suspected to be in Senegal now. It was on December 15 last year two unidentified persons fired gunshots at the beauty parlour.