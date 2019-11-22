Home Cities Kochi

Parlour shootout: ‘Producer tipped off don’

A report in this regard was filed before the Ernakulam principal sessions court recently. 

Published: 22nd November 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Crime Branch has arraigned two more persons as accused in the sensational Kochi beauty parlour shootout case in which gunshots were fired at a salon owned by actor Leena Maria Paul last year. Crime Branch has arraigned Kasaragod native Monayi alias Nisam and Kollam native Ajaz Ibrahim who had produced two Malayalam films. 

A report in this regard was filed before the Ernakulam principal sessions court recently. 
According to Crime Branch officials, it was Ajaz who conspired to extort money from the actor believing that she received `30 crore in black money in 2018. It was Ajaz who passed the information about Leena to underworld don Ravi Pujari to threaten the actor. Ajaz informed the police team about the attack at the salon first. 

Monayi, who operates a criminal gang on the Kasaragod-Mangaluru stretch, hired Bilal and Vipin Varghese to fire gunshots at the saloon in Panampilly Nagar. According to the Crime Branch, both managed to leave the country soon after the incident. Attempts are to made to deport them from Dubai where they are hiding. Crime Branch has already approached the Interpol for the extradition of Pujari who is suspected to be in Senegal now. It was on December 15 last year two unidentified persons fired gunshots at the beauty parlour. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp