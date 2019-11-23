Harbinger of change: Empowering differently-abled the Jolly Johnson way

Home Cities Kochi

Jolly Johnson, founder of the city-based NGO Helping Hands Organisation (H2O), has received an international honour.

KOCHI: Jolly Johnson, founder of the city-based NGO Helping Hands Organisation (H2O), has received an international honour. She has been presented with the ‘Commonwealth Points of Light’ award by Prince Charles. Jolly has been volunteering and working for the empowerment of differently-abled children for the past several years.

In 2012, she launched H2O which has been successful in addressing the needs of the special children and those affected with autism through personal and direct intervention. So far, over 2,000 children have benefitted from H2O which currently has over 50 students under its wings. 

Over the past year, Jolly and the organisation’s volunteers have been working in the flood-affected Idukki, trying to rebuild the lives of the people. “The flood affected the livelihood of people and shattered their lives. We focused not just on supplying essentials but also in helping them get back on their feet as soon as possible. Six families have been provided with a source of livelihood and we could also help rebuild infrastructure in some schools,” says Jolly.

The organisation has also connected with over 4,000 children in Idukki who are joining in the #methechange campaign which seeks to make individuals perform deeds that have a noble impact on society. 

“Idukki is one region which was the worst hit during the 2018 flood. Children have pledged to go carbon neutral, they are aware of the horrors of climate change. They intend to reach out to their counterparts in other districts and effect the change towards sustainable living among them,” says Jolly.
 

