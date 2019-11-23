Home Cities Kochi

Here is a club for wandering souls

Four friends, Vipin K V, Mathew Roy, Ranjith Jayaraman and Nidhin Narayanan, always wanted to travel and see the world.

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Four friends, Vipin K V, Mathew Roy, Ranjith Jayaraman and Nidhin Narayanan, always wanted to travel and see the world. Exploring new places was at the top of their bucket list. They found that many of their fellow employees at Technopark also wished to do the same. Hence, to cater to the ever-growing enthusiasm for travel among techies and to feed their own wandering souls, the friends decided to start a travel club in Technopark.

The club, which has been named ‘Prathidhwani’ is being launched on Saturday, with its first trip to Urumbi Hills in Wagamon. The squad has planned its maiden trip in association with The Campper, a travel company based in Kochi. Prathidhwani plans to organise various weekend trips with its members who are largely young travel enthusiasts, solo-travellers and bikers.

“We had plans to start the travel club earlier but couldn’t do so because of a few hurdles. So, we started conducting programmes like the Veli tourist village beach cleaning drive which saw good participation,” says Vipin, an employee of UST Global.

On the objective of the club, Vipin says, “There are many techies who love travelling. We intend to bring them together and also those who are willing to travel in groups with strangers around the city during weekends.” Vipin and Mathew have done many group and solo travels across different states.“We are planning to organise trips in and around Kerala and then move to other cities. A two-day bike ride campaign is also in pipeline for next month,” said Vipin. Around 25 people have registered for the Urumbi trip.

Revel in travel
Vipin K V, Mathew Roy, Ranjith Jayaraman and Nidhin Narayanan are helping fellow travelers discover unfamiliar places through the club they formed

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp