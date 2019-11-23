Here is a club for wandering souls

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four friends, Vipin K V, Mathew Roy, Ranjith Jayaraman and Nidhin Narayanan, always wanted to travel and see the world. Exploring new places was at the top of their bucket list. They found that many of their fellow employees at Technopark also wished to do the same. Hence, to cater to the ever-growing enthusiasm for travel among techies and to feed their own wandering souls, the friends decided to start a travel club in Technopark.

The club, which has been named ‘Prathidhwani’ is being launched on Saturday, with its first trip to Urumbi Hills in Wagamon. The squad has planned its maiden trip in association with The Campper, a travel company based in Kochi. Prathidhwani plans to organise various weekend trips with its members who are largely young travel enthusiasts, solo-travellers and bikers.

“We had plans to start the travel club earlier but couldn’t do so because of a few hurdles. So, we started conducting programmes like the Veli tourist village beach cleaning drive which saw good participation,” says Vipin, an employee of UST Global.

On the objective of the club, Vipin says, “There are many techies who love travelling. We intend to bring them together and also those who are willing to travel in groups with strangers around the city during weekends.” Vipin and Mathew have done many group and solo travels across different states.“We are planning to organise trips in and around Kerala and then move to other cities. A two-day bike ride campaign is also in pipeline for next month,” said Vipin. Around 25 people have registered for the Urumbi trip.

Revel in travel

