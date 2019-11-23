Home Cities Kochi

Traffic fine collection to go cashless in Kerala soon

Fine collection from traffic offenders is going the cashless way with the Kerala Police set to introduce card-swiping machines.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Fine collection from traffic offenders is going the cashless way with the Kerala Police set to introduce card-swiping machines. Now, police officers will carry Point of Sale (PoS) machines to collect fines from offenders on the spot. The government has approved the Digital Traffic Offences Compounding e-Challan System of Kerala Police. It will be launched in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode cities in collaboration with HDFC Bank.

The government order sanctioning the project submitted by state police chief Loknath Behera was issued on November 13. The order said the government will have no financial commitment in the project. “Fine collection is expected to increase drastically once the project is implemented. The system will be introduced in Thiruvananthapuram city,  Kochi city and Kozhikode city and can be extended across the state after evaluating its performance,” it said.

“PoS machines will be used to collect fine from people willing to pay via debit/credit cards. Those who prefer to visit the court will be issued a receipt bearing a unique number from the device. People planning to pay later can do so via e-treasury through internet banking or other of digital payment modes,” said an officer.

Installation of AI technology in speed detection cameras is going on in full swing. AI and ANPR-enabled Interceptors will also be launched. The move aims at digitising enforcement
R Sreelekha, 

We are awaiting the government’s nod for implementing the project (AI-enabled Interceptors). If all goes as planned, the project can be implemented in six months. The AI-upgrade will lead to a drop in traffic violationsRajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport CommissionerTransport Commissioner

