Ernakulam wins revenue district youth fest after a six-year gap

By Express News Service

PERUMBAVOOR: Ernakulam sub-district emerged the winner of the 32nd Ernakulam district revenue youth festival which concluded at Perumbavoor on Saturday. Students from the sub-district secured 872 points, reaching the top of the points table after a gap of six years.

Despite a neck-and-neck fight with Perumbavoor, reigning champion Aluva had to share the second place with the sub-district. Both Aluva and Perumbavoor scored 819 points each. North Paravoor stood third with 763 points.

In the HSS section, Ernakulam secured 384 points, while Perumbavoor and Aluva shared the second spot with 364 points each. North Paravoor scored 337 points for the third place. With 130 points, SH Thevara topped in the school category

In the high school category, Ernakulam bagged 344 points. With 318 points each, Aluva and Muvattupuzha were tied for the second spot. Perumbavoor bagged 307 points and came third. St Augustine’s Girls HSS, Kothamangalam, secured 115 points to top in the school category.

In the UP section, Perumbavoor was at the top with 148 points. Ernakulam with 144 points and North Paravoor with 141 points came second and third, respectively. St Augustine’s Girls HSS Muvattupuzha topped in the school category with 40 points.

POINTS TABLE

Ernakulam 872

Perumbavoor 819

Aluva 819

North Paravoor 763

Muvattupuzha 745

Mattanchery 730