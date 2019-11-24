Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam wins revenue district youth fest after a six-year gap

St Augustine’s Girls HSS Muvattupuzha topped in the school category with 40 points. 

Published: 24th November 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 07:00 AM

Students from Ernakulam sub-district celebrating after being crowned overall champions of the 32nd revenue district school arts fest on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

PERUMBAVOOR: Ernakulam sub-district emerged the winner of the 32nd Ernakulam district revenue youth festival which concluded at Perumbavoor on Saturday. Students from the sub-district secured 872 points, reaching the top of the points table after a gap of six years.

Despite a neck-and-neck fight with Perumbavoor, reigning champion Aluva had to share the second place with the sub-district. Both Aluva and Perumbavoor scored 819 points each. North Paravoor stood third with 763 points.

In the HSS section, Ernakulam secured 384 points, while Perumbavoor and Aluva shared the second spot with 364 points each. North Paravoor scored 337 points for the third place. With 130 points, SH Thevara topped in the school category

In the high school category, Ernakulam bagged 344 points. With 318 points each, Aluva and Muvattupuzha were tied for the second spot. Perumbavoor bagged 307 points and came third. St Augustine’s Girls HSS, Kothamangalam, secured 115 points to top in the school category. 

In the UP section, Perumbavoor was at the top with 148 points. Ernakulam with 144 points and North Paravoor with 141 points came second and third, respectively. St Augustine’s Girls HSS Muvattupuzha topped in the school category with 40 points. 

POINTS TABLE
Ernakulam    872
Perumbavoor    819
Aluva        819
North Paravoor    763
Muvattupuzha    745
Mattanchery    730

