Home Cities Kochi

Objectivity wins at the end of day: V Muraleedharan

Like the pre-independence era, the post-independence period also had historical and daily narratives devoid of truth, lacking evidence, rationality and reality.

Published: 24th November 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Like the pre-independence era, the post-independence period also had historical and daily narratives devoid of truth, lacking evidence, rationality and reality. New writers in their quest for truth are now disputing old narratives with sufficient facts and evidence. Objectivity wins at the end of the day, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday.

He was speaking at a discussion on the book, ‘Amit Shah and the March of BJP’, authored by Anirban Ganguly and Shiwananda Dwivedi here.

“Personal bias and wishful thinking were passed off as objectivity by many writers in the past. Many of those went unchallenged. Now, we have enough writers on either side of the table. Truths are just a tweet away,” the minister said. The book about Union Home Minister Amit Shah portrays his journey from a booth-level worker to becoming the BJP’s national president. Muraleedharan said the authors have done a commendable job in providing a detailed picture of BJP’s transformation from a small opposition party to a full-fledged political organisation. 

Ganguly said the book gives an extensive account of BJP’s nationwide campaign under Shah and its success — starting from Naxalbari of West Bengal to the states in the south. Ganguly is the director of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF), New Delhi, while Dwivedi is a columnist and research fellow at SPMRF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Muraleedharan
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp