Objectivity wins at the end of day: V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Like the pre-independence era, the post-independence period also had historical and daily narratives devoid of truth, lacking evidence, rationality and reality. New writers in their quest for truth are now disputing old narratives with sufficient facts and evidence. Objectivity wins at the end of the day, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday.

He was speaking at a discussion on the book, ‘Amit Shah and the March of BJP’, authored by Anirban Ganguly and Shiwananda Dwivedi here.

“Personal bias and wishful thinking were passed off as objectivity by many writers in the past. Many of those went unchallenged. Now, we have enough writers on either side of the table. Truths are just a tweet away,” the minister said. The book about Union Home Minister Amit Shah portrays his journey from a booth-level worker to becoming the BJP’s national president. Muraleedharan said the authors have done a commendable job in providing a detailed picture of BJP’s transformation from a small opposition party to a full-fledged political organisation.

Ganguly said the book gives an extensive account of BJP’s nationwide campaign under Shah and its success — starting from Naxalbari of West Bengal to the states in the south. Ganguly is the director of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF), New Delhi, while Dwivedi is a columnist and research fellow at SPMRF.