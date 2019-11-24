Home Cities Kochi

Swasraya Bharat science fest inspires young minds

The science fest helps the common man better understand the functioning of various research units.

Published: 24th November 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan taking a look at the ISRO rocket and satellite models exhibited at Marine Drive on Saturday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gaganyaan, the first Indian-crewed space mission by ISRO planned to be launched 2022, sonar technology developed by DRDO for submarines and technological innovations introduced by various research institutes were some of the attractions at the Swasraya Bharat-Kerala Science Fest 2019, organised by Swadeshi Science Movement at Marine Drive here.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan inaugurated the fest. Various central research institutes including Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Central Water Commission, Disaster Management Authority, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO),  Defence Research and Development Organisation, Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture  and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, besides the Navy and the Air Force have put up stalls showcasing their achievements.

The science fest helps the common man better understand the functioning of various research units.
A seminar on “Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events” was organised at the fair on Saturday where students could interact with a panel of scientists from reputed institutions. 

Apart from the science documentaries screened at the venue, competitions are organised for students in a bid to create awareness. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will deliver the valedictory address on the concluding day on November 26.

TAGS
V Muraleedharan ISRO Swasraya Bharat
