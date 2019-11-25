Home Cities Kochi

Researcher comes up with viable solution to use Maradu debris 

The fate of the giant heaps of concrete debris once the four apartment buildings in Maradu are demolished has been a topic of discussion.

Published: 25th November 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Maradu flat

A night view of H20 and Alfa Serene which are stated for demolition. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fate of the giant heaps of concrete debris once the four apartment buildings in Maradu are demolished has been a topic of discussion. The demolition will generate around 7,000 tonnes of debris, of which 1,000 tonnes may be concrete waste from the frame of the structures. So what to do with the waste?
A team of researchers from Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have come up with an answer — convert it into fresh concrete or make masonry blocks. “Good quality concrete waste can be recycled and reused as aggregates for fresh concrete or for manufacturing masonry blocks,” said Dipak Kumar Sahoo, professor, School of Engineering, Cusat.

He said the most economically gainful and ecologically sustainable use of concrete waste lies in its complete reuse as recycled concrete aggregates (RCA) for structural concrete applications. “When waste concrete is crushed, three structurally distinct fractions of crushed materials are obtained,” he said.
The components are superfine fraction below 0.15mm, which can be used in fresh concrete or with quarry sand to get better finish in plastering or pavements. 

The major product obtained from crushing concrete waste, coarse RCA between the size range of 4.75mm to 20mm, holds promise as a substitute for fresh natural coarse aggregate (NCA) for structural concrete applications. The only impediment is the Bureau of Indian Standards is yet to explicitly specify its structural suitability in Indian Concrete Code IS 456.

To ascertain the technical feasibility of coarse RCA as a substitute for fresh NCA, a three-year (2013-16) research was undertaken by a team comprising Dipak Kumar Sahoo as principal investigator, Glory Joseph as co-principal investigator and research scholars, Praveen Mathew and Biju Varghese, at School of Engineering. 

“Our source for concrete waste was an old-framed building demolished for the Kochi Metro and crushed by a mini jaw crusher in the lab,” said Sahoo. The research showed old concrete can be recycled in-situ or in a crusher plant and used as a coarse aggregate in fresh structural concrete and as aggregates for manufacturing masonry blocks of acceptable quality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu Kochi apartment
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp