Maradu flat: Kerala HC grants bail to two accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday granted bail to Sany Francis, managing director of Holy Faith Builders and Development Pvt Ltd, and P E Joseph, former junior superintendent of the erstwhile Maradu panchayat in a corruption case registered in connection with the construction of an illegal apartment complex at Maradu.

The prosecution submitted the accused, to obtain wrongful pecuniary advantage, entered into a criminal conspiracy and obtained building permits for the construction of 19-storey apartment complex on land where construction was prohibited as per the Coastal Regulation Zone norms. The petitioners were arrested on October 15. The court observed their further custody did not appear to be justified.