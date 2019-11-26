Home Cities Kochi

Part of under-construction Cochin cancer centre collapses; six hurt

Around 1,000 sq ft of the constructed portion came crashing down around 8pm, and nearby residents said the contractor tried to cover up the incident by denying people access to the accident site.

Published: 26th November 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

The portion of the cancer research centre which collapsed on Monday evening (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A portion of the under-construction Cochin Cancer Research Centre at Kalamassery collapsed on Monday evening, injuring six workers. Around 1,000 sq ft of the constructed portion came crashing down around 8pm, and nearby residents said the contractor tried to cover up the incident by denying people access to the accident site.

Kalamassery CI P Sreekumar said six persons were admitted to the Medical College Hospital, of whom three had only minor injuries. The other three were discharged. “As per the information given to us by the project coordinator, no other employees are stuck under the building,” he added.Dr Sanil Kumar, a member of the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement, which has been campaigning for a high-quality cancer research centre, told TNIE that the incident was “unfortunate”.

A highly reputed and credible institution like HSSC (Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation) was replaced with INKEL, which is yet to construct even a single structure, for the construction of the cancer research centre. It should be blamed for the current situation, he said.The construction of the cancer centre, which is coming up at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, has long been criticised by the Krishna Iyer Movement for the poor quality of work.

Pramod, a nearby resident, said the contractors tried to block local residents from entering the accident site, in a move to cover up the accident in the cover of darkness. “Six workers were injured, but none of them is in a serious condition. Actually, the accident happened around 7pm or even earlier, but the contractor did not inform anyone. They brought JCB (earth movers) and were clearing the site. We forcibly entered the area and informed the police. That’s how the accident was brought to light,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cochin Cancer Research Centre Kalamassery
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp