Home Cities Kochi

Second Amrita international public health meet begins

He said men are more predisposed to certain health risks and are often less willing to seek treatment than women because of rigid gender norms and harmful notions of masculinity.

Published: 26th November 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

The second edition of the two-day Amrita International Public Health Conference began at Amrita Institute of Medical Science on Monday. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The second edition of the two-day Amrita International Public Health Conference, aimed at making medical treatments gender-responsive and women-friendly, began at Amrita Institute of Medical Science (AIMS) here on Monday.The conference, whose theme is ‘Gender: Public health and clinical care’, will address issues like lack of reach of reproductive, maternal and child  health services to backward and poor women, social and cultural reasons that cause different health outcomes in men and women and other subjects.

“Studies show that women in rural areas who live in poverty and have lower educational levels experience such a scenario,” the organisers of the event told reporters.Dr K Vijayakumar, a member of the Community Department of the AIMS, said data from 42 demographies in health service across the world revealed that women’s social independence within the household was associated with higher coverage of maternal and child health services. “There are regional differences in mortality which reflect disparities in access to preventive services, diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

He said men are more predisposed to certain health risks and are often less willing to seek treatment than women because of rigid gender norms and harmful notions of masculinity. Policies to solve such problems will be adopted from the conference. 

“There are several differences in the health conditions of men and women. They must be studied. The biological and the sociological reason should be found out,” he said.Dr S Aswathy of AIMS said the rationale behind the conference is to adopt good practices and experience from clinical care with preventive care at the community level. This requires stronger health systems which need technology assessment for informed decision making.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp