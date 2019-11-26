Home Cities Kochi

The compulsive writer

A retired engineer with Kerala Water Authority, 78-year-old BFHR Bijli’s books probe social and spiritual systems in India

Published: 26th November 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI:  An erstwhile environmental engineer, BFHR Bijli’s career as a writer took off only after his retirement as chief engineer at Kerala Water Authority. However, that hasn’t deterred this 78-year-old. A voracious author, Bijli recently released his ninth and 10th book simultaneously at an event held at Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust hall. 

Bijli’s tryst with writing began when he was a young man penning articles related to engineering. Narrating the story of the publication of his first book, he said, “Soon after my retirement, I was asked to present a paper at a programme being attended by M G S Narayanan, then chairman of Indian Council of Historical Research. The organisers asked me to talk on the subject of merging Islam and Christianity with Sanatana Dharma. But I decided to present his opinion rather than give a general overview of the topic.” He stated that Christianity and Islam were religious streams which run parallel to merge in a larger infinity. 

“The incident prompted me to write about the social fabric of India, that is how my first book came about,” he added. Most of his books are about the issues faced by India in a increasingly globalised world, the need to bridge the gap between rich and poor, educated and uneducated. 

“Once these gaps between the sectors are merged, India will become a heaven. My books may look sectarian but I want to bring both negative and positive aspects of Indian fabric to the readers,” said Bijli. 

The books released recently are titled ‘India Indiakkar Indian Manassu’, and ‘A Mulimankulam: Bijli’s random thoughts and notes’. ‘India Indiakkar Indian Manassu’ is the translation of articles he wrote for his first presentation soon after his retirement. “The book talks about the social fabric of the country, the situation of Dalits and their enslavement,” said the author. 

Talking about ‘A Pulimankulam Bijli’s random thoughts and notes’ he said, “Pulimankulam is a village in Tamil Nadu where I was born and the book is a collection of the random thoughts I uploaded on various social media platforms. The book has covered topics such as politics, pollution, environmental issues, the revival of lakes and more.”

Though Bijli has authored 10 books, only his latest release is his first in Malayalam. The author has previously penned books in Tamil and English and is planning to write in Urdu next. “I learnt Tamil in my school but my mother tongue is Urdu. I have already written a few poems in Urdu. I plan to publish them as soon as I write enough poems to be compiled into a book,” said Bijli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp