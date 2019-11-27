Home Cities Kochi

Baburaj Asariya: Filmmaker with a cause

 For techie Baburaj Asariya, movie-making resonates with his larger goal of doing his bit for the society.

'Haram' puts forth a message against addiction. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)

KOCHI: For techie Baburaj Asariya, movie-making resonates with his larger goal of doing his bit for the society. His recently released short-film ‘Haram’ is another spin at this where Baburaj has tried to put forth a message against addiction. The film which released on YouTube on Friday is already garnering much traction owing to its unique narrative technique.

With a chain smoker as the protagonist, the short-film attempts to tug at the viewer’s emotions and attempts to effect change. For Baburaj, film making is a social commitment and there are subtexts everywhere in the films he crafts. “All of my movies are themed around a social issue. Film making is also a social responsibility. I have seen a lot of chain smokers. The short-film has been packed with a lot of emotional elements to help dissuade at least one person from resorting to smoking. I believe that one does not need any drug to fuel oneself,” says Baburaj who works in Technopark.

Haram revolves around a chain smoker who seeks medical help following persistent cough. Whilst waiting for his turn, he is initiated into a conversation by the person sitting next to him at the hospital. The person begins by telling a story of his friend who was a chain smoker and how it affected his life. Intrigued by the story, the protagonist is eager to meet the smoker in person. It is at this point that the short-film reaches its high point. 

“It is not just a story, rather it is based on a real-life incident. After watching the movie, a lot of friends got back to me asking if that was indeed addressed to them. The movie has hit the right chord. I have strung in a few family elements, to bring in that emotional aspect,” says Baburaj. The short-film which has been produced by Prijin Alex and Suji S Nair stars Shahin Sailaja, Suji S Nair, Prijin Alex, Divya Ullas, Master Aban Kuttan and Vishakh Karunakaran as the cast.

It was only recently that his documentary ‘Muscroft the Saviours’, based on the British couple Steve and Mary Muscroft who run an animal welfare centre in Kovalam was released on Amazon Prime in the US, UK, Germany and Japan.

