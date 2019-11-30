73-year-old woman among three killed in separate accidents in district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three persons were killed and 12 others were injured in separate road accidents in the district on Friday. A Palakkad native, who worked as a security guard in the city, lost his life when a speeding motorcycle lost control and hit him when he was sitting in front of a shop at Pathadipalam near Edappally at 5am. In the impact, he was thrown on the road where he was run over by a tanker lorry. The deceased is Sathyapalan, 68, of Pallathuveedu, Manappatu, Palakkad. The biker was admitted to Kalamassery Medical College.

In another incident at Neriyamangalam, Paulson, 55, of Varavunkal, Pazhampillychal, was killed when the autorickshaw in which he was travelling rammed a tempo traveller coming from Kozhikode at 7am. Nearly 10 persons, including five youngsters, in the tempo traveller suffered injuries and they have been admitted to a private hospital at Kothamangalam, police said. Though Paulson too was rushed to hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said the tempo traveller and the autorickshaw overturned due to the impact of the collision and the Fire and Rescue Services officials who reached the spot retrieved the injured from the vehicles which were completely damaged. Luckily, all the 10 persons and the driver of the autorickshaw, are out of danger.

In Aluva, a 73-year-old-woman succumbed to injuries at a private hospital after she was hit by a motorbike at Karumaloor Shaap Junction. The victim is Thressiamma, wife of Joseph, Panjikkaran Veetil, Karumaloor.