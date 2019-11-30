Home Cities Kochi

73-year-old woman among three killed in separate accidents in district

 Three persons were killed and 12 others were injured in separate road accidents in the district on Friday.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Three persons were killed and 12 others were injured in separate road accidents in the district on Friday. A Palakkad native, who worked as a security guard in the city, lost his life when a speeding motorcycle lost control and hit him when he was sitting in front of a shop at Pathadipalam near Edappally at 5am. In the impact, he was thrown on the road where he was run over by a tanker lorry. The deceased is Sathyapalan, 68, of Pallathuveedu, Manappatu, Palakkad. The biker was admitted to Kalamassery Medical College. 

In another incident at Neriyamangalam, Paulson, 55, of Varavunkal, Pazhampillychal, was killed when the autorickshaw in which he was travelling rammed a tempo traveller coming from Kozhikode at 7am. Nearly 10 persons, including five youngsters, in the tempo traveller suffered injuries and they have been admitted to a private hospital at Kothamangalam, police said. Though Paulson too was rushed to hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. 

Police said the tempo traveller and the autorickshaw overturned due to the impact of the collision and the Fire and Rescue Services officials who reached the spot retrieved the injured from the vehicles which were completely damaged. Luckily, all the 10 persons and the driver of the autorickshaw, are out of danger.
In Aluva, a 73-year-old-woman succumbed to injuries at a private hospital after she was hit by a motorbike at Karumaloor Shaap Junction. The victim is Thressiamma, wife of Joseph, Panjikkaran Veetil, Karumaloor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road accident
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp