Cusat researchers selected for Antarctic polar exploration

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two young researchers from Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have been selected to participate in the 39th Indian-Antarctic Science Exploration.



Manoj Mani of the electronics department and Amal Joy, department of atmospheric sciences, have been selected to participate in the exploration programme which will be organised during December-February.

As part of the exploration, the duo will review the data collected by the Movable Atmospheric Radar (MARA), located at ‘Maitri’, the Indian exploration site in Antarctica, a release by the university said.

K Satheeshan, head, Department of Atmospheric Sciences, is the Principal Investigator of ‘Mara’, the Swedish radar which was handed over to Cusat for upkeep and maintenance on the basis of a tripartite MoU between Swedish Institute of Space Physics, Goa-Antarctic Marine Research Center and Cusat signed in 2017.