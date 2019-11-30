Home Cities Kochi

‘In Malayalam, we will perform Yakshagana’

Yakshagana competition combines dance, music, and dialogues in Kannada for a half an hour show.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KANHANGAD: What if even the costumes they wore were rented from Kasaragod. They all aces Yakshagana -- a theatre form performed in Kannada and mostly confined to north of Kasaragod and some parts of Karnataka.   Except for Pathanamthitta and Malappuram, all the 12 districts send their teams for the Yakshagana. And all the teams got an A grade. “We slayed it,” says an elated Liyana Fathima, a class 10 student of MGM Higher Secondary School, Mananthavady. 

Yakshagana competition combines dance, music, and dialogues in Kannada for a half an hour show.
Every year, the school sends a Yakshagana team to the state school festival. “Often like this year, we were the only team at the sub-district and district competitions. But our children work hard on the diction and dance,” said Jisha Santosh, a computer science teacher and manager of all-girls Yakshagana team. MGM school, like all the schools in the district, roped in trainers and makeup artists. It is sheer hard work, said Iby Maria Francis, Class 10 student and captain of the team.

“We write Kannada words in Malayalam and English and learn them by heart,” said Parvathy V, a Class IX student of Samajam Higher Secondary School, Muthukulam in Alappuzha. For the past one month, the team did not go to school and was rigorously practising, said Sathyapriya V, a class VIII student and youngest member of the team. “After the Kalolsavam, we want to perform Yakshagana at our temple at Muthukulam,” said Vinu Gopakumar. 

The school has been making it to the state festival since 2013. “Those days we were the only team from Alappuzha. Now there are many, and all of us are trained by experts from Kasaragod,” said Suresh Mannarasala, principal of the school.  Over the years, he was so smitten by Yakshagana that he went on to write a book in Malayalam on the art form. “Now I will translate the songs and dialogues to Malayalam and take it to the people of Alappuzha,” he said.

Oppana performances draw crowds to main venue

Kanhangad: On the second day of the Kalolsavam, the main venue, Mahakavi P Kunhiraman Nair (Aingoth ground), drew crowds for the oppana performance which began in the afternoon. The venue, which can seat 6,000 people, was packed, forcing many people to gather around the stage to watch the scintillating performances, which continued late into the night.  Given the flow of spectators, a cloud of dust enveloped the venue, forcing many to wear masks. The large crowds also created traffic snarls on the NH nearby. “Oppana is an event that I look forward to at Kalolsavams,” said Khadeeja B, who stood near the stage with her son. Vendors made good business selling light snacks to the audience. 
 

Parents removing costumes of their wards after Yakshaganam performance

MP’s gift for the differently-abled
Christmas came early for two children with disabilities. Sajina P K of Kamballur school and Devadathan of Udinoor school asked for electric wheelchairs from Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan at the GHSS, Bela East. He immediately asked his staff to make arrangements to buy two electric wheelchairs from the MP fund. 

Good cop 
Manu K, a civil police officer of Chitarikkal police station, won the ‘Is that You?’ photo contest held by The New Indian Express at the main venue of the festival. TNIE had put up a photo of Manu serving water to audience at the venue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp