‘Last bell’ rings at Cochin Refineries School

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There was a heaviness in every student’s heart as the last bell rang on Thursday evening on the Cochin Refineries School campus in Rajagiri valley. The campus which began in 1966 is moving to a new location as part of the BPCL company expansion. Although students and teachers were informed about this change a year ago, the fact that they will not be able to see this campus again is finally sinking into their minds.

“Each corner in this school holds a memory for all of us,” says Vimal Raj, assistant head boy. The students, though sad about leaving their familiar spaces, are also happy and excited about the new ones.

The school was initially started for the children of the Cochin Refinery employees but over time, it went on to become one of the best CBSE schools in Kochi. “We wanted all our alumni, retired teachers and staff to come in one last time to be on this campus. It would be a memory for all of us,” says Mala B Menon, Principal, CRS school who is prepped about the event “Last Bell” to be held on Saturday.

The school will be open for former students from 2pm and the official inaugural function will begin at 5pm. The event will be inaugurated by Prasad K Panicker, executive director in charge, BPCL. As a last chance for students to perform on this campus, a cultural event ‘Samaksha’ will also be organised.

There will be various events like Garbha dance, candlelight march and pebble collection for installation art.

The new school building located in Thiruvaniyoor, Chottanikara is bigger with all new facilities and state of the art amenities like smart class. It will be fully functional from Monday, December 2.