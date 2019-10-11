‘Youth wanted to finish off whole family’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The neighbours, who were shocked by the gruesome incident at Athani, suspect Midhun might have had plans to annihilate the entire family of Devika, who had ended her affair with him.



A neighbour, on request of anonymity, said Midhun had poured petrol on Devika’s mother Molly also. “However she ran out of the house along with her younger daughter. Her husband Shalan could not escape the blaze as he tried to rescue Devika. We suspect the youth brought petrol to finish off the entire family,” he said.

Classmates of Devika said Midhun visited the school to meet her recently. However, Devika firmly refused him saying she was not interested in continuing the affair.

Midhun, 24, a resident of North Paravoor, got acquainted with Devika during her visit to his relative’s house at Thathappilly, near North Paravoor. Both were relatives. Though they had fallen in love, Shalan and Molly were against the affair. Following their resistance, Devika withdrew from the relationship. Later, the parents approached Infopark police complaining that Midhun had been troubling Devika. Relatives said it was Devika’s withdrawal from the affair that prompted the youth to take the extreme step.

He also belonged to a poor family comprising father Udayan, a security guard, and mother who was employed at a private firm.