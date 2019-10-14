Home Cities Kochi

Ahead of bypoll, parties indulge in blame game over bad roads 

At the receiving end, obviously, is T J Vinodh, the Congress candidate, who is also the deputy mayor of Kochi corporation.

Published: 14th October 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam UDF candidate T J Vinodh campaigning at Kaloor. (Photo | EPS/Arun Angela)

Ernakulam UDF candidate T J Vinodh campaigning at Kaloor. (Photo | EPS/Arun Angela)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The bad state of the roads in Kochi has become a major talking point in the Ernakulam byelection with the LDF, UDF and NDA raising the potholed roads in the city as the main poll plank to attack each other.

At the receiving end, obviously, is T J Vinodh, the Congress candidate, who is also the deputy mayor of Kochi corporation. “Both the UDF and the LDF, who have been ruling the corporation for the past several years, should take the blame. 

Vinodh, who has been a councillor in Kochi for several years and now the deputy mayor, is an experienced hand. But he has become a total failure,” said C G Rajagopal, BJP’s Ernakulam candidate.

C N Mohanan, CPM’s Ernakulam district secretary, pointed out that while the PWD roads in the city are in a good condition, the Kochi corporation’s roads are completely ridden with potholes and are totally unmotorable. Congress leader and Paravoor MLA V D Satheesan said the LDF was raising the condition of roads in Ernakulam alone when all the PWD roads from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod are neglected and pothole-ridden.

“When UDF assumed power in Kerala in 2011, the government allotted Rs 83 crore in three phases for road repair. The roads were repaired and beautified using funds during the UDF regime,” Satheesan said. However, in the last three years, the LDF government has not provided a single penny to Kochi corporation for road works, Satheesan added.

After the two consecutive floods in 2018 and 2019, the LDF government announced it would distribute Rs 2,000 crore to the local self-government for road repair works. However, the funds have not been distributed yet, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LDF UDF NDA Ernakulam byelection
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp