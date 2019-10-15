An attempt to set Guinness record in CPR training

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The knowledge of primary medical emergency procedures like cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can save many lives. However, other than those in the medical profession, people don’t have training or idea about how to go about these procedures. Studies have shown that coronary artery disease (CAD) mortality rate per 100,000 is 382 for men and 128 for women in Kerala. But, many deaths due to heart attacks or sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) can be prevented if those nearby perform CPR. Hence, to sensitize and train people in CPR, the Indian Medical Association, Cochin chapter, has joined hands with Angels International Foundation along with the district administration to train around 35,000 students.

The event will be held on November 16 at CIAL Convention Centre at Nedumbassery.

IMA and Angels International Foundation are also trying to set a new Guinness Book of World Record for the maximum number of students to be trained in ‘Hands-only CPR’ at a single location in a day. “In April 2016, Savita University in Chennai had organised a CPR training programme for around 28,015 people. They are the only ones to have set a record in this category. The training lasted eight hours and eight minutes,” said IMA officials.

According to the officials, hands-only CPR performed by a bystander is very effective during the first few minutes of an out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). “Any attempt at CPR is better than no attempt. Hands-Only CPR offers an easy to remember and effective option to those bystanders who have been previously trained in CPR but are afraid to help because they are not confident that they can remember and perform the steps of conventional CPR. The chances of being involved in this type of emergency are very slim, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be prepared for a CPR emergency,” said Dr Varghese Cherian, former IMA president.

According to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, four out of 10 SCA victims survive if bystanders intervene and provide CPR while waiting for emergency services to arrive. “The window of time to save a victim of SCA is very small. Hands-on training is the best way to keep your CPR skills sharp for such an emergency,” he said. “The training sessions will begin from 8 am on November 16 and finish by 6 pm on the same day. Students from all schools in Ernakulam district will be taking part in the programme,” he added. The American Heart Association will be providing technical support for the programme.