Home Cities Kochi

Palarivattom flyover graft: Rs 6.24 crore written off to help contractor

‘Vigilance probe team has seized necessary documents pertaining to the financial fraud’

Published: 17th October 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Another major financial fraud has come to light in the construction of Palarivattom flyover with the probe revealing that Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK) and Public Works Department (PWD) have not only illegally released mobilisation advance of `8.25 crore to RDS Project but also written off `6.24 crore which the contractor should have deposited with the state government as performance security deposit.

As per the details of the documents accessed by TNIE from PWD and RBDCK, the RDS quoted `47,68,38,214 and offered a rebate of 13.43 per cent thereby reducing the quoted amount to `41,28,03,312. 
This amount was less than the estimated amount and RBDCK should have charged `6,42,55,951 as unbalanced bid amount along with 10 per cent of the contract price as performance security deposit.
The rule stipulates that the contractor should deposit the said performance security with the state government.

“Analysis of the documents reveal that the contractor has not deposited such an amount as unbalanced bid amount. The RBDCK officials took a decision in favour of RDS Project and exempted the company from paying the amount,” said a senior PWD officer. 
The Clause 30.3 of bidding document mandates that “the successful bidder shall deliver to the employer a performance security 10 per cent of the contract price plus additional security for unbalanced bid in accordance with the conditions of the contract.”
This clause was overlooked when RBDCK executed the agreement with RDS Project. 

Also Clause 28.4(c) of Instruction To Bidders (ITB) says that “after evaluation of the price analysis, the employer may require that the amount of the performance security set forth in Clause 30.3 of ITB be increased at the expense of successful bidder to a level sufficient to protect the employer against financial loss in the event of default of the successful bidder under the contract.”

As per the above clause, RBDCK should have charged an increased amount which is more than the unbalanced amount and the Clause 28.4 empowers RBDCK to do so. 
However, RBDCK did not comply with this provision. 
“BDCK violated the rules to help the contractor enjoy financial advantage,” the official said. adding that the Vigilance probe team has seized the necessary documents pertaining to this financial fraud.

PWD Manual Clause 2009.7 on Performance Security Deposit
If the bid of the successful bidder is unbalanced in any item in the case of item rate contract or in total in the case of percentage rate contract, relation to the estimate, the difference in cost should be deposited as performance security deposit for unbalanced price in addition to he normal performance security deposit

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palarivattom flyover
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp