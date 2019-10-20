Regenerative medicine for arthritis

Dr Vineeth M B By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Everyday, millions of people across all age groups, sexes and races are affected by the chronic joint disease called arthritis. Considered as a group of conditions rather than just one, arthritis happens to be one of the primary causes of disability in plenty of countries around the globe. The symptoms of Arthritis are quite straightforward - swelling, pain, stiffness, redness and restricted range of motion, all focused around joints in the body, the most common focal point being the knee joint. The condition is widespread among adults over the age of 65 and also among people who are overweight.

A type of connecting tissue called cartilage protects the joints by absorbing pressure, shock and stress during motion and activity. Due to wear and tear, the cartilage becomes weaker with age or overuse. There are two main types of Arthritic conditions - Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis. In the former, bones start rubbing against each other as the cartilage wears away, eventually leading to pain, swelling and stiffness. Osteoarthritis can arise from heredity, age, injury and excess weight. Rheumatoid Arthritis, on the other hand, is an autoimmune disorder, caused by the effect of the immune system on the synovium or smooth lining of joints in the body. Other commonly found conditions related to Arthritis are Fibromyalgia, Gout and Seronegative Spondyloarthritis.

There are different medical therapies that can help with the treatment of Arthritis. Improving joint mobility, joint function, physical fitness and the general quality of life can go a long way in treating Arthritis. In the most severe of cases, an orthopaedic surgeon may perform a joint surgery or joint replacement, so that the person can return to day-to-day activities by following a strict rehabilitation routine with a physiotherapist.

Regenerative medicine is a modern, non-operative therapy that has proven successful in a large number of

chronic arthritic conditions.

Regenerative treatment for Arthritis utilises PRP or Platelet-Rich-Plasma that is found in a person’s blood.

PRP has gained a lot of popularity owing to its unique method of non-surgical treatment and has been newly introduced in Kochi by Regencare, South India’s first clinic dedicated to regenerative medicine. Orthogen P is their patented PRP injection for major orthopaedic conditions like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Regencare has been treating several patients under their orthopaedic division for the past three years and is evolving into a boutique health centre with cosmetology, andrology and sports medicine departments.

Regencare’s Orthogen P is simple, effective and takes a mere 30 minutes, administered under the expertise of PRP doctors. The recovery time for Orthogen P is really short compared to other treatments and therapies. The body receives its own growth and stem cells in a much more potent manner that further aids the healing process. No other impurities are mixed with the blood of the patient, thereby eliminating the risk of allergies.

Orthogen P is a natural procedure that utilises stem cell research and platelet rich plasma which are nothing but the primary healing factors of the human body. By tapping into newer, biological methods in modern medicine, Regencare reduces the cost involved in treatment and also ensures there are no side effects to their processes. These “P injections” have been widely used by professional athletes, highly functional individuals and recreational athletes. Regencare recommends Orthogen P as a means to return to daily activities and competition, with little pain or no pain at all.

Arthritis still remains one of the most misunderstood diseases of the 21st century. It is essential that we address the symptoms of this common ailment and turn towards a more holistic method that consists of regenerative therapy, rehabilitation and physiotherapy.



(The author is consultant, orthopaedic surgeon, Regencare, Kochi. Views expressed are his own.)

