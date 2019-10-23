Home Cities Kochi

Flood fail: Opposition demands mayor’s resignation

Opposition leader K J Antony said the duo must quit owning responsibility for the waterlogging in the city. 

Published: 23rd October 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Jeemon, a resident of Journalist Colony, one of the worst-hit areas of Kochi in Monday’s downpour, cleaning his waterlogged home | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the heavy rain triggered severe waterlogging in the city, fuelling angry reactions from denizens, the LDF-led opposition in the Kochi corporation council demanded the resignation of Mayor Soumini Jain and Deputy Mayor TJ Vinodh on Tuesday.

Opposition leader K J Antony said the duo must quit owning responsibility for the waterlogging in the city.  “The opposition had been raising the waterlogging issue in the council meeting for several months. Neither the mayor nor the deputy mayor took it seriously. They have taken an arrogant stand towards our proposal to clean the drainage and canals on time. We don’t need a mayor or deputy who are not concerned about the suffering of the public,” said Antony.

He also said the Kerala High Court’s remarks against the Kochi corporation have to be considered seriously. “The administration under the UDF-led corporation has pushed the public into a crisis. Since the High Court has come down heavily on the corporation, the mayor and deputy mayor have no right to continue. They should approach the government to dissolve the council,” he added.

However, Mayor Jain refuted the allegations. She said the heavy rain along with the hide tide and plastic waste caused waterlogging in the city.

“A squad comprising the health and engineering wings of the corporation had carried out the pre-monsoon cleaning drive in the city. Several directions were already given to the officials to desilt the drains and canals. Waterlogging in the city was caused due to the heavy rain along with the hide tide. Plastic waste dumped on roadsides also blocked the flow of water. The issues mainly affected areas such as Kacherippady, South railway station and Town Hall, Jain said.

“The situation was brought under control with the relentless efforts of residents, contingent workers and officials of the engineering wing. The corporation was able to help the district administration to implement Operation Breakthrough,” the mayor said, adding that a special night squad has been constituted to monitor the situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heavy rains Kochi Water logging
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp