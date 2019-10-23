Home Cities Kochi

Kochi seventh in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet

With the city earning a coveted position in Lonely Planet’s recent ranking, tourism is expected to get a fillip

Published: 23rd October 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Adding yet another jewel to the crown of the Queen of the Arabian Sea, popular travel guide Lonely Planet has included Kochi among the top 10 cities to visit in 2020. In the recently released ‘Best in Travel 2020’ top cities, Kochi was ranked seventh. This is expected to give a boost to the tourism potential of the city.

Other cities included in the list are Salzburg, Austria; Washington DC, USA; Cairo Egypt; Galway, Ireland; Bonn, Germany; La Paz, Bolivia; Vancouver, Canada; Dubai, UAE and Denver, USA. “Set on a magnificent estuary, serene Kochi has been drawing traders, explorers and travellers to its shores for over 600 years. Nowhere else in India could you find such an intriguing mix: Giant Chinese fishing nets, a 450-year-old synagogue, ancient mosques, Portuguese- and Dutch-era houses and the crumbling remains of the British Raj. The result is an unlikely blend of medieval Portugal and Holland and an English village grafted onto the tropical Malabar Coast. It’s a delightful place to explore, laze in arty cafes and relax in some of India’s finest homestays and heritage hotels. It’s also an important centre for Keralan arts (traditional and contemporary) and a standout place to see kathakali and kalarippayattu,” describes Lonely Planet.

Attractions in Kochi listed by Lonely Planet are Pardesi Synagogue, Mattanchery Palace, Chinese fishing nets, Kerala Folklore Museum, Hill Palace Museum, St Francis church, David Hall, Indo-Portuguese Museum, Kashi Art Gallery, Indian Naval Maritime Museum, Santa Cruz Basilica, Dutch Cemetery, Bastion Bungalow, Jewish Cemetery, Sts Peter and Paul church.

“This nicely chilled city in southern India has seen the light. Grafted onto the tropical Malabar Coast in Kerala, Kochi has become a shining example in renewable energy in recent years, launching the world’s first fully solar-powered airport, which snagged it a UN Champions of the Earth award. But that’s just the tip-of-the-iceberg stuff. With boho cafes, intimate homestays hidden away in lazy, colonial-era backstreets, and a raft of forward-thinking galleries, this city keeps a tight grip on its heritage while wholeheartedly embracing its newfound cool. In 2020, street art comes to the fore at Kochi-Muziris Biennale, putting India firmly on the contemporary arts festival map,” stated Lonely Planet.

S Vijaykumar, secretary of District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), Ernakulam, said it would be a major achievement for Kochi to be listed among the top cities for travellers to visit next year.

“Lonely Planet is considered the bible of travellers. Most of the foreign tourists widely refer to Lonely Planet to plan their itinerary. There is no doubt that more tourist will prefer to visit Kochi now on. It will have a massive impact on tourist arrival and on the entire tourism sector of Kochi,” he said.

As many as 1.69 lakh foreign tourists and 9.96 lakh domestic travellers visited Ernakulam in the first quarter of this year. Of this, around 70 per cent of tourists are believed to have visited Fort Kochi and Mattanchery.

However, the infrastructure, especially the condition of the roads, is a major concern for promoting Kochi as a tourism destination. Kochi Corporation Opposition leader K J Antony said the civic body was working hard to keep tourists away from Kochi.

“The basic infrastructure like roads and amenities are important to attract more tourist to the city. If the tourists experience the flooding that happened on Monday, they will never recommend Kochi to their compatriots. What if the flood triggers an outbreak of communicable diseases? Kochi Corporation has taken no precaution in this regard,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lonely Planet Kochi
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • g chandrasekar
    mosquitoes continue to be a major health hazard if one stays in Cochin
    15 days ago reply
Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp