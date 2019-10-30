Home Cities Kochi

Kochi to be India’s first dementia-friendly city

According to Baby Chakrapani P S, assistant professor, Department of Biotechnology, the district administration has extended its full support for the project. 

Published: 30th October 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

The memory cafe event held as part of the project

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Strengthening its fight against the stigma associated with Alzheimer’s, Kochi will soon become India’s first Dementia-friendly City (DFC), thanks to Udbodh, a project launched by Cusat’s Centre of Neuroscience. The programme, which hopes to improve the quality of life of those fighting the condition by facilitating early detection, is the first of its kind in the country and has been conceptualised by Prajna (insight) of the Centre for Neuroscience. 

According to Baby Chakrapani P S, assistant professor, Department of Biotechnology, the district administration has extended its full support for the project. 

“According to the Population Census of 2011, there are nearly 104 million elderly persons (aged 60 years or above) in India, of which 53 million are females, and 51 million are males. Compared to other states, the proportion of the aged population in Kerala is higher. Currently, 42 lakh people in Kerala are 60 and above, of which 13 per cent are 80 years and beyond. The ‘Old Dependency Ratio of India’ as per 2011 census is 142/1000. But in Kerala, it is 196/1000 due to higher life expectancy,” he said. Hence, it becomes important that we educate the community and family units regarding these conditions, he said.

“As per the disability census of 2015, persons with dementia in Kerala numbered 35,041. However, it may not be accurate since people are hardly informed and aware of the condition. Hence, it becomes highly essential to provide basic awareness about dementia and implement a proper mechanism to facilitate early detection,” said Chakrapani.

Under the project, no Alzheimer’s case will go undetected. It also envisages ensuring a social life for those suffering from the condition. Instead of, being constrained in the houses, those with dementia need to get a chance to interact with other members of the society, said Chakrapani.
 

According to him, the project is being implemented in four stages. “In the first stage, awareness will be created. For this, we have sought the help of Asha workers and residents’ associations. Once the door-to-door awareness campaign concludes, the next stage will be an orientation programme for doctors, apart from neurologists who are presently aware of the situation, and even nurses on how to identify the signs that signal the condition,” he said. 
Memory walk, cafe

As a part of the project, a memory walk and Kerala’s first memory cafe was also organised. “Once the first two steps of the project are completed, memory clinics will be set up in hospitals,” he said. The project has been envisaged for six months, after which it will have to continue with the help of the public. As part of the project, an international conference titled ‘An international conference on Alzheimer’s in science and society’ will be held at Cusat. The team Udbodh has enlisted various sections of the community for implementation of the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp