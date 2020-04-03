STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

1st mobile Covid screening unit begins operation among migrant labourers

Bandhu Clinic is a hi-tech facility catering to migrants’ basic medical needs.

Published: 03rd April 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Bandhu Clinic, the mobile Covid screening clinic exclusively for migrant labourers

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the white mini-bus drives past, the one thing a passerby would notice is the word written in bold in blue paint - Bandhu. Malayalis may be unfamiliar with that particular word written on a bus. For migrants from states like Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Assam, it is a harbinger of hope.The project titled Bandhu, meaning friend in Bengali, has been planned to be just that for scores of migrants who otherwise forego healthcare.

“It is a first in the country,” said Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development. “Nowhere in India has such a project been initiated for migrant labourers.”According to him, the project comes under the National Health Mission (NHM) and is being supported by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals and ESAF Bank. CMID is the implementing agency.While it is the only active mobile screening unit for Covid-19 among migrants, the main purpose of the project is different.
“We weren’t fully ready for deployment. But current exigencies forced us to bring it out on the road,” Benoy said.

Bandhu Clinic is a hi-tech facility catering to migrants’ basic medical needs. The vehicle is fitted with cameras, floodlights, a solar roof and other modern equipment, the CMID executive director said.With the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals’ support helping address the funding problem, a newly-bought vehicle was customised to suit a mobile medical unit.

“That set the ball rolling. But the person who had promised us funds to support the operating costs backed out and we were left wringing our hands in desperation,” Benoy said.“ESAF Bank then stepped in. They have promised to cover our operational costs and the NHM team supported us in setting up the clinic.”
ESAF Bank managing director and CEO K Paul Thomas said the operational cost of the project is being bankrolled under the CSR initiative.“The bank has assured a sum of Rs 10 lakh for the project as a part of its integrated approach towards business with migrant labourers,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Chennai corporation staff risks their lives to keep you safe
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp