41 people, who went for morning walk, held in Kochi for violation of coronavirus lockdown advisory

As per the ordinance the government can control the events organised by the public, individuals and groups, in order to contain spread of coronavirus in the State.

Published: 04th April 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

A mask-clad individual is speaking over phone in front of a jewellery shop in Kaloor on Friday

A mask-clad individual is speaking over phone in front of a jewellery shop in Kaloor on Friday. (Photo| EPS, A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 41 persons including women who involved in morning walk in Kochi's Panampilly Nagar area were arrested on Saturday under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 for violating the lockdown advisory. 

According to Kochi City Police, they had issued a warning against the residents after noticing that a few of them conducting morning walks ignoring lockdown advisory.

However, during a surveillance conducted by drone cameras it was found that a few people on streets involving in morning walk. "Subsequently all those were arrested under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 and released on bail," said a police officer.

As per the ordinance the government can control the events organised by the public, individuals and groups, in order to contain spread of coronavirus in the State. Kochi City Police has intensified checks at various locations and is initiating legal action under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 against those violating lockdown advisory.

Violation of the Regulations and instructions is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to ten thousand rupees or with both.The offence is cognizable and bailable.

Kochi police Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance Coronavirus COVID 19 Kochi lockdown Kochi morning walkers
