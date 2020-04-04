47 Omanis airlifted from Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 47 Omani citizens, who were stranded here after reaching a month ago for ayurvedic treatment, left for the country on a special Oman Air flight on Friday. There were 53 Omanis in total, but six of them who were on stretcher could not fly as the aircraft did not have the facility to take them. They were later shifted back to the hospital.

The Omanis, who had completed their 14-day home quarantine, left the airport following the Centre’s intervention. The Omani citizens, who were shifted to the airport in separate taxis, were allowed to board the flight after medical examination. The Oman embassy in India oversaw the passenger transition. Their baggages were disinfected at the airport.