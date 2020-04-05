STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more Covid-19 positive case in district

A 23-Year-old youth, who had flown in here from Sharjah on March 22, on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.

Fire service personnel sanitizing Ernakulam General Hospital in Kochi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 23-Year-old youth, who had flown in here from Sharjah on March 22, on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19. The Ernakulam native had been in home quarantine following his arrival. He was admitted to the Ernakulam Medical College on April 2 after developing mild fever and cough. “After his friend hailing from Pathanamthitta, who had accompanied him on the flight back home, tested positive on April 1, it was decided to shift him to the Medical College.

His six family members and the driver, who picked him up from the airport, were also asked to remain in home quarantine,” said S Suhas, District Collector, Ernakulam. However, local health department officials have begun contact tracing of his relatives. “Though the patient strictly adhered to home quarantine norms, we have started tracing the travel details of his relatives and driver who are currently in home isolation. As of now, their condition remains normal and the officials are in touch with them regularly,” said N K Kuttappan, DMO, Ernakulam.

Following the latest development on the Covid front, the total number of positive cases reported in the district till now has climbed up to 25. Currently, 18 positive patients are under treatment. Meanwhile, four new persons were added to isolation wards in the district on Saturday. A total of 36 patients are under observation in Ernakulam.

Of these, 24 have been admitted to the Ernakulam Medical College, seven to a private hospital, two each to the Aluva district hospital and Karuvelippady Taluk hospital and one to the Muvattupuzha General Hospital. Also, 38 new samples were sent for testing on Saturday. Except that of the Ernakulam native, , the swab samples of 28 others returned a negative result. The result of 94 samples is awaited.

