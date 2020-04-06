STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Vadakkekara sets a model with vegetable cultivation

The project initiated by Vadakkekara grama panchayat mainly aims at encouraging all households under the local body to launch vegetable cultivation during the lockdown.

Published: 06th April 2020 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Setting a role model for society on ensuring self-sufficiency in times of adversity, brought on by COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdown, families at Vadakkekara in Paravoor taluk have started vegetable cultivation on their premises. The project initiated by Vadakkekara grama panchayat mainly aims at encouraging all households under the local body to launch vegetable cultivation during the lockdown.
The vegetable seeds will be delivered by the emergency response team of the panchayat to the households. Till Monday, the sixth day of the national lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, panchayat officers have distributed vegetable seeds to 4,812 houses.

There are 10,000 houses in Vadakkekara, and the officers are hopeful of distributing seeds to more than 60 per cent of the families that are willing to launch vegetable farming. The panchayat officers said the distribution and farming will be carried out as per the precautionary protocol due to the Covid-19 threat.
“We have launched the project when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his press conference, stressed the need for launching vegetable farming. This is the time when every member of the family is sitting at home as part of the lockdown.

We are helping the people to set up vegetable gardens, terrace farming, kitchen garden, cultivation in grow bags and in the available spaces,” said Vadakkekara panchayat president K M Ambrose. The seeds of amaranthus, cowpea, ladies finger, brinjal, bitter gourd, snake gourd, tomato, green chilli, pumpkin and saplings of selected pulses are also offered by the panchayat. The families  who are interested to be a part of the farming project can contact assistant officer Shinu on phone number 9847168656. 

“The members of our team will not only provide the seeds but also guide the families on the effective farming techniques and how to take care of the saplings,” he added. The panchayat will honour the persons who nurture good and healthy vegetable farms during the lockdown. “We will give awards to those families that maintain good farms,” said Ambrose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 vegetable cultivation
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp