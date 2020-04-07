Marine scientist Trevor Platt passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Marine scientist and Jawaharlal Nehru Science Fellow at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) Prof Trevor Charles Platt, 78, passed away while undergoing treatment in the UK on Monday.

A Fellow of UK Royal Society and an expert in the area of ecological oceanography and remote sensing, Dr Platt had joined the CMFRI in 2014 after he received the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Science Fellowship instituted by the Government of India for experts in science from other countries.Platt played a key role in CMFRI’S research works in marine fisheries using satellite technology. He also imparted training to scientists and research students in the country.Trevor Platt served as visiting professor at the Kochi centre of National Institute of Oceanography. He is survived by wife Shubha Sathyendranath, oceanographer and scientist, Remote Sensing Group at Plymouth Marine Laboratory, UK.