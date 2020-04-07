STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Play at Home’ programme for children  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an effort to divert kids’ attention from mobiles and tabs to physical activities during the lockdown, Sportz Village Schools, a sports education organisation, has launched the ‘Play at Home’ programme. 

According to authorities, the programme has been designed in such a manner that will help children be active, healthy and happy while at home. The programme contains age-appropriate activities and tasks that will be helpful in maintaining the physical, emotional and mental well-being of children.

‘Play at Home’, accessible on the Sportz Village website, is a 30-day activity calendar with fitness charts and instructional videos that children can watch and replicate so that they remain fit while having fun. Parents can also be part of the programme by observing or monitoring their child during activities and also by performing a few activities with them. The programme also includes activities to improve their cognitive functioning, including sports quizzes (SLAM) and puzzles, besides recommending sports movies that children can watch and enjoy.

