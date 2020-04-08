STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cusat to partner with Norwegian varsity for image-based diagnosis

INID project will focus mainly on networking at the international level for training students, researchers and academic staff.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when image-based diagnosis is gaining prominence, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will collaborate with Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) for ‘International Network for Image-based Diagnosis’ (INID).According to Santhosh Kumar, co-investigator of the project, the scheme submitted by the Department of Computer Science, NTNU, along with Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision Lab, Department of Computer Science, Cusat, has been approved by the Norwegian Research Council.

“The Norwegian Research Council will fund around `4.5 crore to complete this project. The Medical Image Processing Group (MIPG), University of Pennsylvania, US; College of Computer Science, Hainan University, China and AI Centre, University of Aizu, Japan will also be collaborating. The INID project aims at establishing a long-term international partnership between NTNU and world-class research groups in artificial intelligence (AI) medical imaging and clinical decision making in diagnosis,” he said.

According to Santosh, “The main objective of this project is to build an international competence network of academic institutions for sharing and exchange of research and knowledge within the fields of AI and medical image understanding and thereby develop world-class scientific relationships with five excellent academic partner institutions in Norway, China, Japan, India, and the USA.”

INID project will focus mainly on networking at the international level for training students, researchers and academic staff. Santhosh said, “The outcomes of INID will lead to long-term top-class research in the field, turning the collaborating institutes into a frontrunner in applying AI to healthcare.”

