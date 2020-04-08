STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government decides to extend district’s ‘Pineapple Challenge’ to entire state  

Taking a cue from the success of the two-day ‘Pineapple Challenge’ in Ernakulam, the Agriculture Department has decided to extend the project to other districts.

Published: 08th April 2020 06:58 AM

With trucks being stopped from taking loads to other states, pineapple farmers at Vazhakkulam are facing a huge crisis. However, to minimise damage, they have resorted to selling the fruit in retail | Albin Mathew

By ANILKUMAR T/SHIBU B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking a cue from the success of the two-day ‘Pineapple Challenge’ in Ernakulam, the Agriculture Department has decided to extend the project to other districts.Launched by the Kochi-based Association of Agricultural Officers of Kerala and the Pineapple Farmers’ Association on Sunday through WhatsApp, the ‘Pineapple Challenge’ helped generate orders totalling 58 tonnes in Ernakulam district. The effort came as a big relief to farmers suffering huge losses due to the nationwide lockdown.

“The campaign in Ernakulam received a good response from several organisations,” Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar told TNIE.“As such campaigns help pineapple farmers across the state sell their produce during the lockdown period, we are planning to expand it to all other districts. The campaign will be implemented with the help of Horticorp, VFPCK, and district agriculture officers.”

As in the two-day campaign, the government is planning to stipulate a minimum order of 100 kg for delivery. The programme will be implemented in association with residents’ associations, NGOs and other such entities. High-quality pineapples costing Rs 20 per kg will be delivered on orders placed through the department. During the Ernakulam campaign, orders were taken through WhatsApp on Sunday and Monday, said District Agriculture Officer Latha E V.

“Orders were placed by various residents’ associations, traders and voluntary associations. We started the delivery on Tuesday and will complete it on Wednesday. The money is being collected at the time of delivery,” she said.The officers’ association was prompted to launch the programme in Ernakulam as the pineapple capital of Kerala – Vazhakkulam--is located in the district. Normally, around 1,200 tonnes of pineapples are transported to north India.

Now, truck drivers are not ready to conduct services as they have to go under quarantine for 14 days after trips to other states. Since pineapple is a highly-perishable fruit, farmers from Thodupuzha, Kothamangalam, Piravom, Koothattukulam and Muvattupuzha are left with no other choice but to bring their stocks to Vazhakkulam. “We thought it our responsibility to help them,” Latha added. Minister Sunil Kumar said pineapple farmers are suffering as the lockdown has coincided with the harvest season.

“Through this project, we are providing them a platform to sell the fruits and thereby reduce losses,” he said. The Agriculture Department aims to sell around 500 tonnes of pineapples a day through the project. “We have also started procuring vegetables from farmers,” the minister added.Meanwhile, traders said that demand for pineapple is high in the retail market, with the current trend being Rs 100 for four kilograms.

