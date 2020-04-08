STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Impact of Covid-19 on fisheries sector to be studied

According to its director, ICAR-CIFT Kochi will be supporting the government through a Covid-19 impact assessment 

Published: 08th April 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The ongoing Covid-19 lockdown has dealt a massive blow to the fisheries sector, especially the harvest and post-harvest sector. Voicing concern at the situation, Ravishankar C N, director, ICAR- Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Kochi said, “Fisheries sector provides livelihood to around 16 million people in the country apart from its contribution to food and nutritional security and as a major forex earner. In 2018-19,  seafood exports brought in $6.7 billion to the exchequer.”

According to the director, ICAR-CIFT Kochi will be supporting the government through a Covid-19 impact assessment study conducted by its scientists in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. And a comprehensive report on ‘Study of major impacts of Covid-19 on harvest and post-harvest fisheries in India’ along with suitable recommendations has been submitted to ICAR, New Delhi, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare for effective policy implications to keep national food supply chains alive in terms of food and nutritional security.   The findings will help mitigate the fallout of this pandemic on the food system and protect vulnerable communities in the fisheries sector during the looming food crisis.

“The report calls for strong policy support to the sector, including assistance to fisher folk,  and facilitation of export and domestic marketing of fish,”  said Ravishankar C N.“ICAR-CIFT has volunteered to join hands with various stakeholders to face the challenges encountered by the sector on account of the lockdown and suggest measures to ensure livelihood security  of millions of fishers during the pandemic by reinventing the value chain,” he added.

Ravishankar C N, flagged the macro issues which have cropped up during the 21-day lockdown, mainly due to the restrictions on gatherings, movement of fishermen, shutdown of harbours, markets and constraints in input and service delivery across the value chain etc. The slump in demand due to the Covid spread  in major export markets like the US, China and European Union member states have started trickling to the ground-level. 

“Though there is rise in demand for dry fish, drying units are unable to make optimum use of the opportunity due to difficulty in sourcing the raw material,” he added. Also, ICAR-CIFT has extended scientific support to the state government by providing real-time PCR machines for Covid testing. The institute has also donated one day’s gross salary of all permanent staff for March  to PM-Cares Fund.

CRISIS IN  THE INDUSTRY
●   The slump in demand due to the Covid spread  in major export markets like the US, China and European Union member states have started trickling to the ground-level. 
●    Though there is rise in demand for dry fish, drying units are unable to make optimum use of the 
opportunity due to difficulty in sourcing the raw material

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp