Rs 1,000 interim relief for those working in essential services
Published: 08th April 2020 06:56 AM | Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:56 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: The state government has announced that all members of Kerala Shop and Establishment Welfare Fund will be given `1,000 each as interim relief. People working in essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, medical laboratories, petrol pump and gas agencies, will also be considered for the relief fund. Members who are Covid-19 positive will get `10,000.