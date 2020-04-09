Despite Covid scare, pregnant women well cared for 

Linta Mary Philip By

KOCHI: With Covid-19 threat looming large, this could probably be the worst time to be pregnant. But, the district administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure their well-being during these tough times.

According to the district health authorities, 87 pregnant women are under quarantine in the district. So far the district has not reported any positive Covid-19 cases among pregnant women.

“A private hospital in Edappally has been identified as the exclusive facility for treatment and check-up of pregnant women in quarantine. All future cases of Covid-19 positive mothers too will be handled there. None of the women who are under quarantine has delivered yet,” said Dr Sivadas M G, Reproductive and Child Health Officer.

He added that Government Women and Children’s Hospital at Mattanchery too will be upgraded as a Covid centre keeping in mind the possibility of a community spread. “While the number of hospital visits for check-ups has decreased, we are ensuring that all the required healthcare services are available to pregnant women,” he added.

No need to panic

Since antenatal do not fall under the high-risk category of Covid-19, there is no need for panic, if proper precautions are taken. According to healthcare officials, the number of panic calls coming in from expectant mothers are low, due to proper counselling being made available to them at homes.The district health administration has also set up medical health helpline, which offers telemedicine services besides coordinating with various health care services and clarifying doubts with doctors working at primary health care centres.

“The weekly operations of antenatal clinics under sub-centres and primary health centres have been cancelled. Instead, all services reach the homes of pregnant women. ASHA workers, along with junior public health nurses, visit their homes and offer medicines and counselling,” said a block medical officer.

“We ensure that they get their supply of iron, calcium and folic acid tablets.

They also have the option of contacting the doctors at their primary health centres through phone for clarification of any doubts. Routine visits for a checkup too have been reduced. If a pregnant woman has to see her doctor, the timing of the visit is planned to coincide with the least rush hour of the OP unit. Even those who relied on private hospitals for medicines are depending on ASHA workers,” the official added.

helpline available

