STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Despite Covid scare, pregnant women well cared for 

With Covid-19 threat looming large, this could probably be the worst time to be pregnant.

Published: 09th April 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: With Covid-19 threat looming large, this could probably be the worst time to be pregnant. But, the district administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure their well-being during these tough times.
According to the district health authorities, 87 pregnant women are under quarantine in the district. So far the district has not reported any positive Covid-19 cases among pregnant women.

“A private hospital in Edappally has been identified as the exclusive facility for treatment and check-up of pregnant women in quarantine. All future cases of Covid-19 positive mothers too will be handled there. None of the women who are under quarantine has delivered yet,” said Dr Sivadas M G, Reproductive and Child Health Officer.

He added that Government Women and Children’s Hospital at Mattanchery too will be upgraded as a Covid centre keeping in mind the possibility of a community spread. “While the number of hospital visits for check-ups has decreased, we are ensuring that all the required healthcare services are available to pregnant women,” he added. 

No need to panic 
Since antenatal do not fall under the high-risk category of Covid-19, there is no need for panic, if proper precautions are taken. According to healthcare officials, the number of panic calls coming in from expectant mothers are low, due to proper counselling being made available to them at homes.The district health administration has also set up medical health helpline, which offers telemedicine services besides coordinating with various health care services and clarifying doubts with doctors working at primary health care centres.

 “The weekly operations of antenatal clinics under sub-centres and primary health centres have been cancelled. Instead, all services reach the homes of pregnant women. ASHA workers, along with junior public health nurses, visit their homes and offer medicines and counselling,” said a block medical officer.
“We ensure that they get their supply of iron, calcium and folic acid tablets.

They also have the option of contacting the doctors at their primary health centres through phone for clarification of any doubts. Routine visits for a checkup too have been reduced. If a pregnant woman has to see her doctor, the timing of the visit is planned to coincide with the least rush hour of the OP unit. Even those who relied on private hospitals for medicines are depending on ASHA workers,” the official added.

helpline available
The district health administration has also set up medical health helpline, which offers telemedicine services besides coordinating with various health care services and clarifying doubts with doctors working at primary health care centres. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp