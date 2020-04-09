STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plans afoot to mass produce hydroxychloroquine amid demand

The antimalaria drug prevents binding of  the virus to human cells, say  health experts

Published: 09th April 2020 06:45 AM

By ANUJASUSAN VARGHES E
Express News Service

KOCHI: While hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is being touted as a “magic drug” for the treatment of Covid-19, experts advise caution as the use of this drug for this purpose is yet to be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). HCQ and its derivative Chloroquine (CQ) are widely used in the treatment of malaria, and also rheumatoid arthritis. In view of the large global demand, Kerala is at present in an overdrive to source raw materials for its large-scale production.

According to health experts, HCQ prevents binding of the virus to human cells, which makes it potent to be used as a preventive. It has the ability to kill the virus within the affected cells. “The drug has been widely used both for its preventive as well as antiviral actions.

However, trials of the drug by WHO are still in progress, and therefore we cannot confirm its efficacy yet,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious disease specialist. Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KSDPL) is trying to procure raw materials to produce the drug here. “We have no stock of HCQ at present, but we have approached many sources from within and outside India for the supply of raw materials. We have the required facilities and the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) has also given us the licence to produce the drug.

Though the response from the sources has been poor so far, we are hopeful that the situation will improve. As soon as we obtain the raw materials, we will start production,” said a KSDPL official. “Since malaria cases have largely come down, not much stock of HCQ is available across the country,” he said. “Studies have shown that HCQ reduces viral shedding and improves the clinical outcome in a Covid-19 patient.

Hence, when the drug is used on those with mild symptoms, it can actually reduce the number of patients who require ICU ventilator support,” said Dr Tinku Joseph, interventional pulmonologist in Kochi. Dr Abraham Varghese, state president of the Indian Medical Association, said effective results have not been observed while treating Covid-19 patients with the drug. We cannot administer a drug to patients j u s t on a trial basis,” said Dr Abraham.

