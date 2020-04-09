Rural police turn donors to tide over shortage of blood

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police have come to the rescue of hospitals which have been witnessing a dip in the number of blood donors due to the Covid-19 scare, the lockdown and the restrictions on holding donation camps. As per the decision taken by the District Police Chief (Rural) Karthik K, nearly 2,500 officers will donate blood at Aluva blood bank. The first day of the camp saw 19 police officers donating blood.

“On an average, nearly 20 persons can donate blood at the blood bank. In the coming days, more officers will donate blood. It is completely voluntary,” said Karthik. Meanwhile, the shortage of blood has forced several hospitals to postpone several surgeries. “Only emergency surgeries are being performed in hospitals, which has reduced the requirement of blood in the institutions. It is good that police officers have started donating blood,” said Dr Vijaya Kumar, medical officer, Aluva blood bank.