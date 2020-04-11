STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diy easy three-layer cloth face mask

Modelled on the lines of a surgical mask, cotton fabric forms the inner and outer layer while the middle layer is comprised of common tissue paper.

Published: 11th April 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Covid-19 pandemic escalates with number of cases increasing day by day; the health authorities and the government are desperately trying to make sure that medical stores do not run out of masks and hand sanitisers.With masks not readily available and mobility restricted, Thiruvananthapuram-based Mahinth Gokul, a consultant for companies involved in sustainable manufacturing practices in the US, has developed a quick and cheap method of making a three-layered face mask using household items. While a single layer surgical mask needs to be disposed of after six-hours of use, Mahinth’s mask can be washed and used multiple times.

Mahinth Gokul

“I have always been interested in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Very early into Covid-19, I noticed that many leading data scientists were pointing to a trend that indicated using basic masks significantly reduced the spread of the virus.

So, I thought that a three-layered mask would be further effective.  Social distancing and heavy use of personal protective equipment in the medical field meant common man was not able to access masks. Hence, I came up with simple instruction method for people to stitch a cloth mask at home,” says Mahinth, who is also an artist.

Modelled on the lines of a surgical mask, cotton fabric forms the inner and outer layer while the middle layer is comprised of common tissue paper. The procedure for making the mask is available at www.mahinth.org. Aarij Sadasivan, an architect from Kochi, helped him with the graphic design of the website.

Explaining the process further, Mahinth says , “One can choose any piece of cotton fabric. Old T-shirts are quite apt as they stretch to fit the contours of the face.” Cut the fabric into four rectangular pieces of about 18x10 cm rectangle to get the inner and outer layer. Stich the two pieces together but only on three sides.
Mahinth says that since threes layer of cloth would make it difficult to breathe, he researched online and found that using a tissue for the middle layer would increases absorbency. “The design also allows for people to dispose the tissue inside, wash the cloth with soap and insert a new tissue paper.”

Mahinth says, “This simple and cheap DIY face mask is for people who are stuck at home so that they can make one for themselves. Many in my network from Australia to US have already made the same with some variation.”

