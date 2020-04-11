Lockdown strikes children hard

Deena Theresa By

KOCHI: The pandemic-induced lockdown has turned homes into hell not just for women but also for the most vulnerable group -- children. An indication being the 92,000 SOS calls registered by the Childline India helpline -- triggering concerns. Closer home, while Childline Ernakulam has noted an increase in calls by 10 per cent, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials in the city have catalogued around 500 calls ever since the lockdown commenced.

According to the data provided by Fr Jenson Variyath, director of Childline Ernakulam, the latter part of March saw 16 cases of medical assistance for children, five sexual abuse cases, four shelter seeking cases, two physical abuse cases, one POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case and one emotional abuse and parental neglect case each.

“As the government has placed restrictions on enrolment to shelter homes, our counsellors work from home round the clock, providing emotional support and assistance to the callers. We primarily receive calls from the age group of 10 to 15. Most familial problems arise due to poverty after the lockdown. In turn, this can trigger anxiety and stress among parents, leading them to take out their anger on children. Simultaneously, neglect and lack of sufficient food are another primary factor.

The latter could be fundamental reasons for the spike in other states. Also, sexual abuse cases needn’t have taken place in real-time situations. The lockdown has provided opportunities for some children to bond with their parents. As a result, they’re encouraged to speak up,” said Fr Jenson.

Calls from the homes of healthcare workers

Interestingly, Childline Kochi has received calls from the homes of healthcare workers, citing periods of loneliness. “In this particular instance, it is rather difficult to explain to children that their parents require to be at the forefront, fighting the battle. Kids younger than 10 are unable to comprehend; they cannot acknowledge their parents maintaining social distancing despite getting back home from hospitals. We try engaging them in various activities as a solution,” said Resmy Mampilly, coordinator, Childline Ernakulam.

More calls from boys

Concurrently, teenage addicts suffer from withdrawal symptoms -- this has led to an increase in calls by helpless parents. Their children exhibit traits of violence, according to Resmy. “It is also to be noted that we receive more calls from adolescent boys -- they’re unused to being restricted to their homes for longer periods. Contrastingly, we receive calls from girls who provide us with an insight into familial troubles brewing between their parents,” she said.

A coordinated effort

Advocate Bitty K Joseph, chairperson of CWC, Ernakulam, said that despite restrictions, the entire team comprising Childline officials, CWC authorities and the Special Juvenile Police take immediate action when required. “An example would be a recent case wherein three siblings were moved to a Children’s’ Home, as their guardian passed away and the mother was stuck abroad owing to the lockdown. Even before the lockdown, we encouraged parents to collect their children from child-care institutions. We’ve also had two recent childbirths where the infants were given up for adoption. All of us are available 24/7 to pick up calls and listen to a child’s troubles,” she added.

Reaching out to the needy

To battle poverty and provide nutritious food to children, Childline, along with the District Legal Service Authority, Justice Brigade, Indian Medical Association and the Motor Vehicles Department under the banner of Green Cochin Mission and in tie-up with Milma booths, is providing a glass of milk per day to children aged zero to five in foundling homes. Around 300 packets of bread are also distributed twice a week to children in migrant areas and colonies such as PNT colony, Udaya Colony and Kammattipadam.

Childline toll-free number:

1098 Childline Ernakulam:

0484-2205198

Child Welfare Committee chairperson:

9846204429