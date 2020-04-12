Easter rush: 160 cases of lockdown violation booked

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Markets in Kochi witnessed heavy rush on Saturday as people came out to purchase for Easter celebrations violating the lockdown norms. As many as 160 cases were registered in the district in connection with this.

A total of 168 persons were arrested and 74 vehicles were seized. The police intervened in some places and asked the people to maintain 1m distance and use masks. The highest number of cases were registered in Ernakulam rural police limit with 128 cases. As many as 113 persons were arrested and 64 vehicles were seized.

In Kochi city police limit, 42 cases were registered and 45 persons were arrested. The police also seized 64 vehicles from the city. Till now, over 7,000 cases were registered for lockdown violation in the district of which 4,777 cases were registered in Ernakulam rural police limit.