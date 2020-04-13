STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Food supply at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital: BDJS files complaint against former MLA

There is strict order which states that no food item from external sources should be allowed inside the isolation ward.

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

For representational purposes (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging the violation of lockdown norms during distribution of food items by former MLA A M Yusuf at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, BDJS Thrikkakara constituency committee has submitted a complaint to Ernakulam district collector on Sunday.

According to the complaint, Yusuf, a sexagenarian, distributed watermelons at the high-security zone of MCH which consists of the Covid-19 isolation ward last Thursday. He was accompanied by CITU leader Mujeeb Rahman and a few other CPM members.  

There is strict order which states that no food item from external sources should be allowed inside the isolation ward. Food items for the patients are being served according to the menu set by the health department. “Despite being a public representative, Yusuf has grossly violated the lockdown norms and entered the high-security zone without even wearing a mask.

Stringent action should be taken against the leaders and the MCH employees who allowed them to enter the zone,” said C Satheeshan, BDJS general secretary.

The complainant has also demanded to punish the corporation councillors who organised birthday celebration at the Anjumana community kitchen at Edappally.

“Chakkaraparambu councillor Naseema’s birthday celebration was organised by councillors M B Muraleedharan, Joseph Alex and Valsala Kumari with the support of several health officials. Strict action should be taken,” said Satheeshan.

Comments

