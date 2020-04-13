Platinum Green tag for Kochi Metro wing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro’s Operations Command Centre (OCC) at Muttom and six new metro stations have been awarded Platinum Green certification. Besides the OCC, the Ernakulam south, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vytilla, Thykoodam and Petta stations have received the certification.

Its existing 16 stations had received the certification earlier. The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has launched IGBC Green Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) rating to encourage green concepts in the design, construction and operation of all new rail-based MRTS projects.

The rating system verified Kochi Metro’s efforts to address the best site selection and national priorities like conserving natural resources, water efficiency, adoption of renewable energy, waste management, management of commuter health and comfort. Based on the evaluation of these parameters, Kochi Metro has been awarded the highest certification of Platinum rating.

“Kochi being a vibrant city needs a mode of transport matching global standards in quality of service which are clean and green. In this endeavour, IGBC is our key partner in making Kochi Metro a sustainable model in India” said Kochi Metro Rail Ltd managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.